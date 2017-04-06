‘It just needs to stop’: High-schooler arrested for loaded gun in school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Central Dauphin East High School student is facing charges after police say he brought a stolen, loaded handgun to school in his backpack Thursday morning.

Lower Paxton Township police arrested 18-year-old Jason Knoble Jr., charging him with two felonies and two misdemeanors for bringing the gun to school and for fighting with administrators when they tried to search him.

The Central Dauphin School District says there were no disruptions to the school day and the confrontation was contained to the principal’s office, but for some parents, it was a big disruption.

“First thing that came to my mind was my daughter,” Myron Byas said, picking up his daughter from the high school Thursday afternoon.

He texted his daughter as soon as he heard.

“My main thing, my priority was to make sure she was okay,” he said. “She didn’t know why it happened. I mean, of course she was kind of surprised, just like me.”

“What were the intentions, the motives, you know what I mean?”

The district said Susquehanna Township police told them Knoble was allegedly involved in a weapons incident off-campus last week.

Administrators brought him to the office to question him, they said in a statement, “where a scuffle ensued and in the process, the student was subdued and taken into custody by a principal, district security, and a juvenile probation officer.”

That’s when they found the loaded 9mm handgun that Lower Paxton police say was stolen.

“It’s these kids, that’s the main thing,” Byas said. “Exposed to something like that? It’s sad.”

Police arrested Knoble and took him to their central booking office to await arraignment.

“It just needs to stop,” Byas said. Kids at the school, including his daughter, he added, are too young to be exposed to this kind of seemingly violent intent. He hopes for change.

“I pray for him and his family,” he said. “I’m hoping everything was okay, but it kind of needs to be addressed. I mean, this is bigger than what we think it is.”

Knoble faces four charges: felony aggravated assault, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor possession of a weapon on school property, and misdemeanor carrying a firearm without a license.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

