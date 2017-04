HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Tonight’s Harrisburg Senators home opener has been postponed because of rain.

The home opener will now be played on City Island on Friday at 7 p.m.

Tonight’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday night at 6 p.m.

