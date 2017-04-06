Harrisburg Senators offer perks for fans on opening night

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Harrisburg Senators are hoping the rain won’t ruin opening night because they have a lot in store for fans.

Thursday night’s game at FNB Park against the Altoona Curve starts at 7 p.m. but gates open at 6:30 p.m.

The first 1,500 fans 13 and older will get a Senators hat.

Free parking is also available on City Island for people who bring a full bag of clothes to donate to Community Aid.

The Senators are also honoring members of the military. All current and retired members can get a free box seat ticket for the game. Their family members can buy box seat tickets for half price.

Fans can also bring their dogs to the game.

Coors Light drafts on the boardwalk are $2.

After the game is over there will be a fireworks show.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...