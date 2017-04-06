Flood warning issued for Swatara Creek by Jonestown Road

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a flood warning for the Swatara Creek in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County.

According to the NWS, the stage of the creek in the area of Harper’s Tavern near Jonestown Road was 8.6 feet at 10 p.m.

The flood stage is 9 feet.

Minor flooding is forecast to rise above flood stage by midnight and crest near 9.3 feet after midnight. The creek is expected to fall below flood stage by early Friday morning.

At flood stage, several driveways and other minor roadways will be affected. Water will also enter some basements.

