Firefighters battle fire in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation is underway into what caused a fire in Harrisburg Wednesday night.

It started around 10:30 p.m. along the 300 block of Maclay street near the intersection of 4th and Maclay Streets.

We’re told it started in a vacant row home and quickly spread to 3 other homes.

The red cross is helping those out of their home.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

