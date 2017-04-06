Firefighters battle fire in Harrisburg

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation is underway into what caused a fire in Harrisburg Wednesday night.

It started around 10:30 p.m. along the 300 block of Maclay street near the intersection of 4th and Maclay Streets.

We’re told it started in a vacant row home and quickly spread to 3 other homes.

The red cross is helping those out of their home.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s