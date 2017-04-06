District judges will soon get bail guidelines from Dauphin County DA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say Sawyer Bye-Dickerson was arrested last month in Philadelphia on a robbery warrant for a crime that took place in Harrisburg.

Bye-Dickerson was arraigned in night court and was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Investigators say Bye-Dickerson walked into a Midtown convenience store with his hand in his pocket and demanded cash. Bye-Dickerson wrestled with the store clerk and took $200 from the cash register.

Tuesday night police made contact with Bye-Dickerson and officers used a Taser him before he was arrested because they say he did not obey commands.

Betsy Dum lives in Harrisburg and says that bail needs to be set higher for certain crimes.

“When bail is low,” Dum said. “they are right back on the street and most commit the same crime again.”

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says that his office is working on a guideline to help judges set bail.

“Our district justices do a good job,” Marsico said. “We want to give them something to work with because they don’t have a template.”

Marsico says judges will still have discretion when setting bail, and he wants to have the guideline in place by the fall.

