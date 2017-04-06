Coroner: Death of missing man on roof from natural causes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man found dead on the roof of his Springettsbury Township home died of natural causes, the coroner said Thursday.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said 68-year-old Robert Eaton died from complications of existing medical issues.

Eaton was reported missing on Tuesday. He was found dead hours later on the roof, next to a bedroom, at his home in the 2000 block of Sheridan Road.

The coroner said it appears Eaton may have been cleaning out his gutters at the time of his death.

