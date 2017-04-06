Bank robbery suspect wanted by Mechanicsburg police

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Mechanicsburg police are asking for the public’s help to locate a bank robbery suspect.

The Orrstown Bank in the 1100 block of East Simpson Street was robbed around 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the suspect wore a beige knit mask, a green knit hat, jeans, a gray Nike sweatshirt and white shoes.

Tellers gave the suspect cash after he demanded it. The masked robber then fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about this bank robbery is asked to call the Mechanicsburg Police Department at 717-691-3300. Anonymous tips can be delivered online or by calling 717-691-3309.

