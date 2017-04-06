ABC27 obtains video of incident on Northern York school bus

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Parents in the Northern York County School District are demanding answers after a rough ride on a school bus.

As reported by ABC27 News in February, parents said the bus driver hit the brakes hard and one injured elementary student was taken to a hospital. We filled out paperwork to find out what really happened.

“My thing is, they need to have accountability. Something has to be taken. Stop sweeping it under the rug,” said a mother who did not want to go on camera.

“As soon as my oldest, who’s 10, got off the bus, she came right up to me and said, ‘Mr. **** slammed the breaks and I hit my head,’ and she’s holding her head and she’s crying,” the mother said.

The district told is it is aware of the complaints and investigating. We filed a right-to-know request for the bus surveillance video. Five weeks later, we received it.

About 11 minutes into the video, students are suddenly thrown forward, some out of their seats. The bus driver then appears to move one student to another seat. The video also shows him waving his hands at the students.

The audio was removed, so we don’t know what the driver said.

Parents who watched the video the day after it happened say they heard the audio.

“Even watching the tape, after he did it, he screamed at the kids, ‘Had you gone out the window, you’d be dead on the road, then what?'” the mother said.

When asked for a comment, the district provided a statement that said it is “committed to the safety and security of our students.”

“We are confident in the safety policies and practices of Rohrer Bus,” the statement reads. “The district concluded their investigation … we are unable to comment on whether or not disciplinary action was taken, as this is not a district employee.”

The bus company told us they took actions from a safety standpoint, dealt with the driver and the school district, but did not say in what capacity.

