2nd suspect charged in Providence Township homicide

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have arrested a second man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man last month in Providence Township.

Alejandro Cruz-Santiago, 38, of Elizabethtown, was charged Thursday with homicide, burglary and conspiracy to burglary and homicide. He is at Lancaster County Prison.

The charges are related to the death of 35-year-old Hugo Garcia, who was found dead on March 22 at his home in the 100 block of Pennsy Road, in Providence Township.

Last week, authorities charged Jose Santos Ferrufino, 48, of Lancaster, with fatally shooting Garcia-Hernandez in the chest after entering his Pennsy Road home.

Cruz-Santiago, who was taken into custody Wednesday, told police that Ferrufino had offered him $2,000 to help him “rough up a guy,” referring to Garcia-Hernandez, Cruz-Santiago also said he previously had seen Ferrufino with a handgun.

Investigators also learned Cruz-Santiago met Ferrufino at an East Lampeter Township gas station before the two men went to Ferrufino’s camper in West Lampeter Township, then to the Pennsy Road home.

Cruz-Santiago told police he helped hold Garcia-Hernandez down as he was tied up and then shot in the chest by Ferrufino. He went on to say that he and Ferrufino fled back to Ferrufino’s camper. Cruz-Santiago said Ferrufino disposed of Cruz-Santiago’s bloody shirt and pants there.

An autopsy determined Garcia-Hernandez died of a gunshot wound to the chest and that he had been struck in the face with a fist and a hard object, like a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...