2 arrested after bank robbery, police chase

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say two suspects in the robbery of a Lebanon County bank led officers on a pursuit Thursday morning.

The pair was suspected of robbing a Fulton Bank in Schaefferstown when a police officer spotted them in South Lebanon Township.

The pursuit continued into North Lebanon Township and Lebanon City before the car was stopped at Hill and Boyer Streets, police said.

Both suspects were arrested after a foot chase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

