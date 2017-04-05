Work to replace Route 114 bridge begins April 17

LISBURN, Pa. (WHTM) – A construction project to replace a Route 114 bridge in Fairview Township is scheduled to begin in less than two weeks.

The bridge over a small stream between Oak Hill Road and Nauvoo Road, near the village of Lisburn, will be closed to through traffic for up to 140 days beginning April 17, according to PennDOT.

A detour will follow Route 382, Siddonsburg Road, and Moores Mountain Road.

PenDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said the existing 79-year-old bridge is structurally deficient. Work to replace it should be completed by mid-August.

