Work to replace Route 114 bridge begins April 17

By Published:

LISBURN, Pa. (WHTM) – A construction project to replace a Route 114 bridge in Fairview Township is scheduled to begin in less than two weeks.

The bridge over a small stream between Oak Hill Road and Nauvoo Road, near the village of Lisburn, will be closed to through traffic for up to 140 days beginning April 17, according to PennDOT.

A detour will follow Route 382, Siddonsburg Road, and Moores Mountain Road.

PenDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said the existing 79-year-old bridge is structurally deficient. Work to replace it should be completed by mid-August.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s