Teen uses police stop for flashy promposal

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police traffic stops always involve flashing lights. Collin Kauffman was involved in one with a flashy question.

“It’s kind of a competition amongst your friends on who can have the best or the biggest promposal,” Kauffman said.

Kauffman is a senior at Warwick High School and shadows the Lititz Borough Police Department. He used the law to ask his girlfriend of seven months to prom.

“I was more nervous that she would be mad at me for giving her a heart attack then being nervous myself,” he said.

On a day Kauffman was out with an officer, the two pulled over Kauffman’s girlfriend, Jenna Rodgers. The officer told Rodgers she was stopped for speeding. Her boyfriend stayed hidden in the patrol car.

“I was really confused because I knew I didn’t speed through town,” Rodgers said.

Kauffman then knocked on Rodger’s window and held up a sign that read, “You’re under arrest unless you say yes to prom.”

“I was relieved at first because I knew I wasn’t getting a ticket,” Rodgers said. “Then I was excited. It was very cute.”

Rodgers said yes and the couple already has their tuxedo and dress picked out for prom, which is later this month.

