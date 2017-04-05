Summer program will once again employ high school students in York

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York’s Legacy Builders Summer Youth Employment Program is entering its third year.

The program gives 25 high school students in the city, between the ages of 16 and 18, the opportunity to hold a job for ten weeks.

“Thank you to our organizations that are employing our students this summer; the opportunity is still ripe, for other community organizations to step up, open their doors and welcome in our students,” Mayor Kim Bracey said in a release.

Applications are available by contacting James Crosby by email at jcrosby@yorkcity.org or by phone at 717-849-2884.

For more information, visit yorkcity.org.

