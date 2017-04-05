State police seize $13M in drugs over 3 months

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say troopers seized more than $13.7 million in illegal drugs in the first three months of the year.

Troopers confiscated more than 29 pounds of heroin with an approximate street value of nearly $10.2 million.

State police also seized 22 pounds of methamphetamines valued at over $1 million and 539 pounds of processed marijuana worth an estimated $1.8 million.

In 2016, state troopers confiscated more than $68 million in illegal drugs, including 100 pounds of heroin valued at $34.2 million.

