Police: Waynesboro man entered home, forcibly fondled woman

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man is accused of indecently assaulting a woman in her home and threatening to kill her if she went to police.

John Boyd Morrow, 48, of Waynesboro, is charged with counts including indecent assault, strangulation, aggravated assault, burglary, unlawful restraint, and terroristic threats.

A woman in the 100 block of North Potomac Street told investigators that a man she did not know entered her home Sunday evening, approached her from behind and clasped his hand over her mouth, then forcibly fondled her while saying he would kill her if she called police.

While investigating, police said they learned a similar attack had occurred in the area that day but was not initially reported.

Morrow was placed in Franklin County Jail on $250,000 cash bail.

