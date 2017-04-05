Parts of Cumberland County have 911 outages

By Published:
(Associated Press)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County’s Department of Public Safety says there are intermittent 911 outages affecting residents in the Carlisle and Shippensburg areas.

Residents in those communities who need 911 should dial Cumberland County Public Safety’s administrative lines:

– (717) 243-4121 Carlisle residents
– (717) 532-8878 Shippensburg residents
– (717) 238-9676 West Shore residents

Residents may also report emergencies to their local fire, police, and EMS stations.

The department said Centurylink technicians are currently working to resolve the problem.

