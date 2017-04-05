Pair charged with child porn possession

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lancaster County men will spend up to a decade in prison for possessing child pornography.

Christopher DeBarr, 39, of Washington Borough, and Paul Wilson III, 27, of East Hempfield Township, both pleaded guilty to charges stemming from search warrants that were executed last year at their homes.

DeBarr pleaded guilty to 8 felony counts regarding over 600 photos and over 150 videos found on laptops and phones at his Spring Meadow Drive home.

Judge James Cullen ordered DeBarr to serve 3½ to 10 years in prison.

Wilson pleaded guilty to 8 felony counts regarding 26 photos and 3 videos found on electronic devices at his home on Colonial Crest Drive.

Judge Merrill Spahn Jr. ordered Wilson to serve 2 to 10 years in prison.

Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force assisted with the investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...