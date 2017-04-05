Pa. House OKs therapeutic exemptions for fishing licenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House has unanimously advanced legislation to exempt disabled veterans and cancer survivors from having to buy fishing licenses to take part in one-day fishing events for therapy.

House Bill 675 exempts therapeutic angling programs sponsored by established veterans groups and other service organizations.

State Rep. Bryan Barbin (D-Cambria/Somerset) says the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission supports his proposal. The agency already provides fishing license exemptions for educational activities.

The legislation is awaiting action in the Senate.

