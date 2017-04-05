NFL Draft knocks out Rocky Steps for a month

The Associated Press Published:
Workmen construct the stage for the upcoming 2017 NFL football draft on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – One of Philadelphia’s most popular tourist attractions is down for the count.

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in a temporary theater being built in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. So there will be no running of its iconic steps, best known as the “Rocky Steps,” until after the giant stage now going up is taken down.

“Rocky” fans from around the world come to Philadelphia to recreate fictional fighter Rocky Balboa’s run up the 72 steps.

Shaun Kelliher of Writtle, England, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer he and his family stopped in the city Wednesday specifically to visit key locations in the film, including the steps.

Tourists can still go to the top landing where there are imprints of Rocky’s sneakers. They can also visit the Rocky statue at the bottom of the steps.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s