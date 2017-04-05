Missing teen believed to be staying in York

WHTM Staff Published:

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – Southern Regional police need help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Aleah Ball-Sabrkesh, of Shrewsbury, has not been seen or heard from since Saturday. She is believed to be staying with her boyfriend, Tayshaun, in York.

Police also say she is an at-risk juvenile who is without her medication.

Ball-Sabrkesh is described as having several piercings in her left ear and eye glasses with cracked lenses. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, tight blue jeans and white Jordan sneakers, carrying a white and black MCM bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Southern Regional Police Department at 717-235-3944.

