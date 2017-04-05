Man suspected of multi-county credit card fraud spree

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Florida man who used fraudulent credit cards at the Walmart in Camp Hill is suspected of doing the same in several counties.

Julio Villavecencio, 42, of Miami, was caught using the fraudulent cards to reload gift card balances at the store Tuesday afternoon, according to Lower Allen Township police, who arrested him in the parking lot.

Investigators said Villavecencio is suspected of a previous similar incident at the Walmart and he’s also facing charges in Hampden Township and Upper Allen Township as well as the other counties.

He was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.

