Man arrested for Manheim Township bank robbery

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a suspect in last week’s robbery of a Manheim Township bank.

Jordan M. Ballantine, 27, of Bird-in-Hand, was taken into custody on Tuesday and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail, township police said.

Ballantine is accused of robbing the Union Community Bank, at 38 East Roseville Road, by handing a teller a note demanding money. No weapons were displayed during Friday’s incident.

Police said they received tips identifying Ballantine as the suspect after they released a photo from the bank’s surveillance cameras.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s