Man arrested for Manheim Township bank robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a suspect in last week’s robbery of a Manheim Township bank.
Jordan M. Ballantine, 27, of Bird-in-Hand, was taken into custody on Tuesday and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail, township police said.
Ballantine is accused of robbing the Union Community Bank, at 38 East Roseville Road, by handing a teller a note demanding money. No weapons were displayed during Friday’s incident.
Police said they received tips identifying Ballantine as the suspect after they released a photo from the bank’s surveillance cameras.
