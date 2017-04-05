Harrisburg man charged in mini-mart robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is facing charges after police say he robbed a mini-mart last month in the city.

On March 4, Sawyer Bye-Dickerson reportedly walked into the Mahetam Mini Mart at 1002 N 3rd St. and demanded cash. After fighting with the store clerk he then got away with about $200, police said.

Once outside, police say Bye-Dickerson was tackled on the street by a passerby. The two also began to fight, but Bye-Dickerson got away after biting the person on the arm.

After identifying him, police went to Bye-Dickerson’s residence where officers were forced to kick in his door after he refused to let them in. Bye-Dickerson was also tased after refusing to follow officer’s commands. He was taken to Harrisburg Hospital where he also attempted to run away from officers, police said.

Bye-Dickerson is facing robbery, simple assault, escape, and resisting arrest charges.

Police say Bye-Dickerson was also arrested on March 25 in Philadelphia for a robbery warrant that took place in Harrisburg the day before. Bye-Dickerson was transported back to Dauphin County where he was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...