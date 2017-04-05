Harrisburg gospel radio icon dies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Long time Harrisburg radio announcer George ‘Toby’ Young, Jr. passed away Wednesday morning, according to family. He was 83.

Born in 1933, Young moved with his family from Alabama to Harrisburg in 1941, and attended William Penn High School. Shortly after graduation, he joined the newly formed gospel radio program, Echoes of Glory, which he appeared on continuously for more than 50 years.

“In a humble manner, he did it with flair,” says CT Hailey, Young’s nephew and current host of Echoes of Glory on 1460AM in Harrisburg. “He could reach people. He knew that there were people listening out there every Sunday who were going through difficult times, like a death in the family or a child in prison. He let them know it was okay to go on with their day. He was my uncle, but he became my mentor.”

Throughout his career, Young brought many nationally touring gospel and jazz artists to the Harrisburg area, including a sold out concert by James Brown at the Zembo Shrine in 1959.

Young earned a Master’s Degree in Human Services from Lincoln University, and once served as Director for the Pennsylvania State Civil Service Commission. He was a member of Baptist Fellowship Church in Harrisburg.

Young was a stroke and cancer survivor, and battled dementia toward the end of his life. He is survived by three daughters.

A special edition of Echoes of Glory dedicated to Young will air this Sunday beginning at 9am on WTKT 1460AM.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...