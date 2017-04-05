DA to conclude probe of shooting death by police officers

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County district attorney is set to announce the findings of an investigation into a police-involved shooting three months ago.

District Attorney Craig Stedman has scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.

The district attorney’s office has been investigating the police use of force at South Duke and North streets on the early morning of Jan. 24 when 18-year-old Jose Efrain Rodriguez was killed in an exchange of gunfire with city police officers.

Investigators have said Rodriguez had a handgun that was not initially visible to the officers when he walked up to their car. They said Rodriguez “fired at police and, in turn, was shot by police” after the officers exited their car.

Authorities have also said numerous officers responded to the area and multiple officers were involved. They said at some point, police used their stun guns.

No officers were injured.

