Body found on roof of York County home

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP (WHTM) — The body of a 68-year-old man was found Tuesday evening on the roof of his home.

Officials were called to the 2000 block of Sheridan Road in Springettsbury Township, York County around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a man, possibly dead, on the roof of his home.

Earlier in the day, 68-year-old Robert Eaton had been reported missing by his family.

Eaton was found, deceased, on the roof, adjacent to one of the home’s bedrooms.

Officials say they do not know how long his body was on the roof. Eaton’s body had minor trauma but the cause of death is unknown at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning, additional information will be released at that time.

