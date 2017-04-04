York teenager charged as adult in fatal shooting of 50-year-old man

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old has been arrested by the York City Police Department and charged in Monday night’s fatal shooting in the city.

Bernard Simmons III, of York, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged as an adult with criminal homicide and persons not to possess a firearm.

Simmons is accused of shooting Craig Henise, 50, of York.

Henise was transported to York Hospital where he died.

Police responded around 8:40 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of Newton Street where Henise was found.

Henise suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in critical condition.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

