York police searching for woman who may be injured, in danger

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who may be injured and in danger.

Kimberly Ann Phillips, 41, was last seen Tuesday morning around 7:35 a.m. on Stanley Place in the city, according to police. She was spotted in a red or maroon 1990s Jeep Cherokee with Pennsylvania registration JGL-8183.

Phillips is described as being 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone who comes in contact with Phillips should immediately call 911 or the York City Police Department at 717-840-2971.

