York man pleads guilty to fatal park shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a triple shooting at a park last year that left one man dead.

Brady Koehler, 22, entered the plea Monday in York County Court. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4, according to court records.

Other counts of aggravated assault and robbery were dropped. A criminal homicide charge was withdrawn at a preliminary hearing last year.

Police said Koehler and his brother, 17-year-old Bradley Koehler, started shooting during an April 10 fight in Girard Park, killing 25-year-old Wayne Weedon Jr. and wounding two other men.

Two teens claimed Brady Koehler and another teen robbed them during a marijuana deal, and both sides brought in other people for a fight at the park.

Bradley Koehler is awaiting trial on counts of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

