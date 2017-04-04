What are teenagers really thinking? We asked Fannett-Metal Senior High School.

Are teenagers disrespectful, or misunderstood? Tech-savvy, or tech-addicted? For all the time we spend talking ABOUT them, how much time do we spend talking TO them?

We took our questions directly to the source by taking our show on the road. We recorded this episode of On Deadline with students at Fannett-Metal Senior High School in Franklin County who use our podcast in class to discuss current events. We had a very honest conversation about generational divides, how much young people really care about the news, and what it takes to be a television journalist.

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher, TuneIn, or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

