VP Pence to speak at PA graduation

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Donald Trump, Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Women's Empowerment Panel, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

GROVE CITY, Pa. (AP) – Grove City College in western Pennsylvania says Vice President Mike Pence will be its commencement speaker on May 20.

The Grove City Collegian newspaper posted an email from college President Paul McNulty confirming the announcement on Friday.

The email says the school will be working with Pence’s advance team in the coming weeks so details on the visit and the speech were still being worked out.

Grove City is a private, Christian liberal arts college with about 2,500 students. It’s located in the borough of the same name about 50 miles north of Pittsburgh.

The school did not immediately respond to an email Monday seeking additional information.

