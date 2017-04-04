Volunteers wanted to help toads cross roads

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – When the calendar turns to April, Overlook Park in Manheim Township becomes the place where American toads want to be.

“When you are in the heart of amphibian immigration, it looks like the ground is coming alive,” said Jesse Rothacker, vice-president of the Lancaster Herpetological Society. “They meet in the local amphibian nightclubs, the local pools to lay their eggs, and what they are waiting for is April nights that are going to be above 60 degrees.”

The journey from the woods to the water is not always the safest.

“They’ve been doing this for thousands of years safely by themselves until we decided to build a road in between their woods and their ponds,” Rothacker said.

The herpetological society is looking for volunteers to help the toads cross the roads.

“Wear a reflective vest if you have it,” Rothacker said. “If you see [a toad] getting close to the road, just pick him up and put them in your hands and help them get to the side of the roads. Hopefully, we have a hoppy ending.”

Rothacker said the toads make their journey at dusk.

