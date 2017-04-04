TSA: Carlisle man arrested for loaded handgun at BWI

BALTIMORE (WHTM) – A Carlisle man was arrested at BWI Airport early Tuesday after he tried to carry a loaded handgun past a checkpoint, the Transportation Security Administration said.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said the man was caught with a .32 caliber handgun loaded with six rounds. She said the man claimed he did not know he had the loaded gun with him.

Farbstein did not identify the man. She said TSA officers detected the gun as the man was entering the checkpoint.

TSA officers contacted the Maryland Transportation Authority police who confiscated the gun and arrested the man on weapons charges.

People who bring guns to airport checkpoints not only face possible criminal charges but civil penalties of up to $12,000.

