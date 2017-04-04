Trooper Minute: Avoiding Tax Scams

In addition to spring showers and flowers, April brings the deadline to file your taxes. With two weeks left until the deadline, folks are rushing to file their taxes and scammers are doing their best to take advantage of that.

Law enforcement cannot warn the public enough about scammers impersonating IRS agents. These criminals use fake names and even badge numbers to fool the victim into thinking they owe money to the IRS and must immediately pay it. They warn the victim that they will be arrested if they don’t pay right away.

These scammers can be aggressive and that can be intimidating to many victims. It’s important to trust your gut and to know you can simply hang up to avoid becoming a victim.

Here are a few clues that should give away the scammer:

– If a specific payment is demanded via gift cards or wire transfers;

– They threaten to bring in law enforcement to arrest the victim if they don’t pay;

– They demand personal or credit card information over the phone.

If you think you legitimately owe money to the IRS, call them at 800-829-1040 and they’ll help you sort it out.

Trust your instincts and simply hang up on these scammers. If you think you’ve been scammed and have sent money after one of these calls, report it to law enforcement.

You can visit the IRS website for more information.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...