Trial for accused state police killer begins today

MILFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday morning in the trial of Eric Frein. Frein is accused of killing State Police Corporal Bryon Dickson and injuring another trooper in 2014 in an ambush style attack outside of their barracks.

A manhunt for Frein lasted 48 days through the Pocono Mountains area.

On Monday, Frein’s attorneys argued unsuccessfully to have a videotaped confession barred from evidence. They said Frein was coerced into talking after saying he did not want to. The judge sided with prosecutors and jurors will hear and see the tape.

The jury is from Chester County but will stay in Pike County for the duration of the trial. It could last several weeks.

Frein could face the death penalty if convicted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...