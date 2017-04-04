The Latest: Subway station closed after new bomb threat

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The Latest on the deadly subway bombing in St. Petersburg (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Russian emergency officials say they have closed a subway station in St. Petersburg following a bomb threat.

The press office of the local emergency situations ministry said on Tuesday they received a call about a bomb at the Sennaya Square station.

An explosion on a moving train near the same station killed 14 people on Monday and wounded dozens.

Fire engines and ambulances were seen parked on the square outside the security cordon on Sennaya Tuesday morning.

___

11:20 a.m.

Russia’s health minister has raised the death toll from Monday’s blast on the St. Petersburg subway to 14.

Veronika Skvortsova said in a televised briefing on Tuesday that 11 people died on the spot, one died in an ambulance and two at the hospital. Forty-nine people are still hospitalized, Skvortsova said.

An unidentified explosive device went off in a subway train under Russia’s second-largest city while President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city. A second bomb was found and deactivated. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

___

9:30 a.m.

The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan says the man behind Monday’s deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg subway is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.

A bomb blast tore through a subway train under Russia’s second-largest city on Monday, killing 11 people and wounding more than 40. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came while President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city, his hometown.

Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement on Tuesday that the man behind the bombing is a Kyrgyz-born Russian national. The intelligence agency said it is cooperating with Russian authorities to help the investigation.

It is unclear whether the attack was a suicide bombing or whether the bomber got away.

