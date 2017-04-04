Police investigate what led up to car crashing into river after finding man’s body inside

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than seven hours after a car first went into the river, firefighters and river rescue personnel found a man’s body in the blue sedan they pulled from the Susquehanna near Front and Wiconisco streets Tuesday.

Police said the car went into the river a couple blocks up, at Division Street, and strong currents pushed it down to where they eventually were able to pull it out.

That fast-moving water fought rescue crews trying to get the car back on land.

“I heard on the news this morning about 5:45 that a car went into the river,” Gene Lewis said. He came to watch the scene unfolding on Front Street for the last couple hours of the recovery.

“I came down and walked down and saw divers go in the water,” he said. “I mean, cars don’t drive by themselves. Somebody had to be in the car.”

For the first several hours of the process, police said they were unable to confirm that to be the case.

“Of course, our main priority was to see if there was anyone within the vehicle,” Harrisburg police Sgt. Raymond Lyda said.

Lyda said they didn’t find any signs the man hit the brakes before the car went careening into the chilly water.

Emergency responders including police, firefighters and River Rescue personnel shut down Front Street at Division for hours, working from the early morning into the early afternoon.

ABC27 cameras captured the car’s emergency flashers blinking just below the water’s surface before it became completely submerged in the murky water. There was little to no visibility once it sunk to the bottom.

“According to the fire chief,” Lyda said, “he did not want to risk anyone else’s life to go in because of the swift waters.”

A depth of 10 feet or more and the fast current, Lyda said, made the recovery a “grueling process.” Rescue boats had trouble staying in one place, and crews had to relocate the car after it went under completely.

“It’s been quite a few hours down here,” Lewis said, watching as responders wrapped up the scene in the early afternoon.

Just before noon, as the crowd of onlookers grew, crews began to pull the car up. That’s when they confirmed the body inside.

“They put it in a bag and then brought it up,” Lewis said, “put it in the back of the ambulance.”

He continued to watch for the next hour or so as a wrecker with a long crane arm sticking out over the river bank pulled the blue sedan up, loaded it onto a flatbed, and packed up.

Police had not confirmed Tuesday evening any more details about what led up to the crash or about the man’s identity. They were working to talk to any potential witnesses and family members to determine what happened.

