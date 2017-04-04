Police at scene of reported assault in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police have responded to the scene of an assault in the 500 block of Locust St.

Police say the victim of the assault or possible stabbing was taken to Lancaster General Hospital by a private vehicle.

The area is currently closed to traffic.

No other information has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for the latest updates.

