Plant that makes Major League Baseball jerseys changes hands

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania manufacturer that makes Major League Baseball uniforms is getting a new owner and assurances its high-profile work will continue.

Officials said Tuesday licensed gear merchandiser Fanatics Inc. signed an agreement to buy VF Corp.’s Licensed Sports Group and with it the 600-worker Majestic Athletic plant in Easton where team jerseys and fan apparel are made.

Major League Baseball in December announced Under Armour will begin supplying its uniforms in 2020.

A spokesman for Fanatics says the Easton plant is expected to continue making jerseys and fan items after that date.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf calls the announcement “important news for the commonwealth, the region and the talented employees who are true baseball fans with a genuine pride in what they do.”

