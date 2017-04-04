Pennsylvania flags lowered in tribute to Myerstown firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered Pennsylvania flags to fly at half staff to honor a Lebanon County firefighter who died of injuries he received in the line of duty.

James Yiengst, 72, died at a hospital on Saturday. He was an active member of Keystone Hook and Ladder in Myerstown for 55 years.

Yiengst responded to a vehicle crash with the fire department on Friday evening and began feeling ill, and an ambulance was called to his home in the morning, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Wolf has ordered the Pennsylvania flag to fly at half-staff on the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex and throughout Lebanon County until after Yiengst’s funeral on Saturday.

A viewing will be held on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A service will follow at noon. The viewing and service will be held at New Beginnings Church, at 430 East Lincoln Avenue in Myerstown, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

