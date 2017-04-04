Man dies after crash in Spring Garden Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 77-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Spring Garden Township.

Walter E. Spangler, of North Codorus Township, was traveling on Lancaster Avenue when his pickup truck was struck by another vehicle traveling on Edgecomb Avenue, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

The collision caused Spanger’s pickup to roll three times before landing on its roof. He died at the scene.

Spring Garden Township police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (717) 843-0851.

