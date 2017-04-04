Man, 52, reported missing in Franklin County

WHTM Staff Published:

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Franklin County need help locating a missing 52-year-old man.

Preston Wade Pfeil was last seen early Sunday morning in the 10,000 block of John Wayne Drive in Antrim Township.

Pfeil is described as a white male, approximately 5 foot 10, 200 pounds with short dark brown hair and clean shaven.

At the time he was last seen, Pfeil was wearing a short sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes. Police say he also occasionally wears black colored glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

