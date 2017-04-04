Local group packs treats for troops

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Amvets Post 274 in Carlisle on Tuesday packed 27 boxes with $2,000 worth of treats for our troops.

In two weeks, soldiers stationed in war zones like Afghanistan and Kuwait will receive the care packages. The Amvets Ladies Auxiliary packed items such as toothbrushes and candy to bring comfort to dangerous places.

“One of the things we’re having a hard time doing is receiving names,” Amvets representative Donna Moyer said.

Every 25 names they receive, the women begin loading boxes to ship overseas, each one filled with a taste of home. Along with potato chips and onion dip, each package is personalized with a note sent with love.

“We can’t wait till they come home, and we are going to continue doing care boxes until all of our soldiers come home,” Moyer said.

To get a care package sent to someone overseas free of charge, contact Moyer at (717) 226-6083 or email dlmred@embarqmail.com.

Moyer said even if it’s just a friend of a friend who doesn’t live in Pennsylvania, they’re always looking for more people to send packages to.

They’re also in need of donations to fill the boxes. Contact Moyer if you’re interested in participating.

