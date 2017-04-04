Lawmaker wants municipalities that rely on state police to pay up

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – “It’s an issue of fairness,” Rep. Mike Sturla (D-Lancaster) said at a Capitol news conference Tuesday morning.

Or, more accurately in Sturla’s case, unfairness.

You could say he’s green with envy. He produced a map of Pennsylvania that geographically was covered in green with smatterings of blue. The green areas, he says, represent the municipalities that don’t pay for their own police protection but rely on Pennsylvania State Police.

“It looks like the majority of the state,” Sturla said as he pointed to the map, “but as I point out, it’s 22 percent of the state’s population. The last time I checked, it’s ‘one person, one vote’, not one acre, one vote.”

How fair is it, Sturla asks, that 78 percent of the state’s population picks up the tab for the remaining 22 percent?

“Those municipalities that refuse to pay for police protection are taking advantage of 80 percent of the state’s population,” Sturla said.

Sturla’s bill would charge those communities without their own cops an extra fee for PSP protection. Starting at $12.50 a head and building over 10 years to more than $100 a head paid by the municipality, Sturla says he would raise $300 million. The actual cost to patrol those areas is more than $200 a person, according to PSP.

“This simply says those municipalities that get the free police protection should actually pony up a little bit,” Sturla said.

Gov. Tom Wolf in his budget proposal called for a $25 per person fee to help offset the cost of coverage.

“Another tax so they can continue to have the same services they’ve already been paying for is outrageous,” Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler) said.

Metcalfe lives in Cranberry Township, Butler County, which has its own police force. He doesn’t think his neighbors who choose to live in areas without police departments should have to pay more.

“As state taxpayers, we are all paying for the state police already. Governor Wolf and his supporters in the legislature are just asking for people to pay more because they want to find another avenue to get deeper into taxpayer’s pockets. This is one of the excuses they’re gonna try to use,” Metcalfe said.

But Sturla reminds opponents that patrolling all that green space on his map costs money and that money comes from the same pot that would otherwise be spent paving roads and fixing bridges all across the commonwealth.

“Eighty percent of us are missing out on road funds because 20 percent want to take home a WAM (Walking Around Money) for free police,” Sturla said.

