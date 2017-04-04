Lancaster woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are looking to arrest a 25-year-old woman who they say stabbed her ex-boyfriend early this morning.

Aunya McIntyre, of Lancaster, is wanted on aggravated assault and simple assault charges.

Police were called just after 4 a.m. Tuesday to Lancaster Regional Medical Center for a report of a 31-year-old Lancaster man with a small laceration to his lower abdomen.

The victim told police he was walking in the first block of S. Lime St. when McIntyre approached him and his new girlfriend. When the two began fighting, he tried to intervene. That’s when he says McIntyre stabbed him in the abdomen.

Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

A warrant has been issued for McIntyre’s arrest.

