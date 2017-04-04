In Your Community: Penbrook fitness tracking, Easter egg hunt

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penbrook is getting a grant through its health insurer to purchase activity trackers for borough employees and a new blood pressure monitoring machine.

With employees taking care of their health, insurance costs go down, saving taxpayer funds.

The borough council also announced at its monthly meeting that the annual Easter egg hunt will be held April 15 at Community Park. It starts at 10 a.m. Children 1-10 years old will get two free books from the Penbrook Lions Club which is sponsoring the event.

Council members thanked police officer RC Vogel, who retired after 26 years as a patrol officer and detective.

Nate Bragunier, a public works employee, also thanked the council for giving him the time off to serve in the National Guard. He was just honorably discharged. Council members also thanked him for his service.

