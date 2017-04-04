York shooting now ruled homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York police are investigating after a man suffered fatal injuries in a shooting Monday night in the city.

Craig Henise, 50, of York, was transported to York Hospital where he died.

Police responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 400 block of Newton Street where Henise was found.

Henise suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was listed in critical condition.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

