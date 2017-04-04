First lady Melania Trump’s official photo revealed

ABC News Published:

The White House released First lady Melania Trump‘s official portrait on Monday.

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Mrs. Trump said in a statement accompanying the photo’s release.

The photo was taken in the first lady’s “new residence at the White House,” according to the release.

Mrs. Trump has yet to move to Washington full-time. She currently spends most of her time at Trump Tower in New York City but has plans to move to the White House with son Barron once he finishes the school year in New York.

