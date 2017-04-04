Elizabethtown man gets at least 4 years for overdose death

By Published:
Jarrid Baker (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An Elizabethtown man will serve four to eight years in prison for supplying drugs to a Mount Joy Township man who died of an overdose.

Jarrid D. Baker, 22, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Prosecutors said Baker admitted to police that he provided heroin and Xanax to 19-year-old Cody Yancey in exchange for Yancey’s video game console and video games.

Yancey died of an overdose in March 2016. An autopsy revealed toxic levels of the drugs provided by Baker.

